Viral 'Paan' Drink Leaves Netizens In Split; Watch Video

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 06, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Take a closer look at this viral trend that a Twitter user provided. The recipe provided for the Viral Mojito "Paan" Drink has received an incredible amount of views, provoking a plethora of conflicting viewpoints and leaving viewers both curious and bewildered. As the video goes viral, it's clear that this unique beverage caused a lot of debate among internet users. While some are enthusiastic about the idea of trying this unusual combination, others are dubious and unsure of what to think of this audacious culinary experiment. See where this unique drink is assembled in the video, then join the discussion as people discuss the Viral Mojito "Paan" Drink from Internet.

