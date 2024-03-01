trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726428
VIRAL VIDEO: Ahmedabad Man Detained By Police After Speed Romance Clip Surfaces

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
In a peculiar incident, an Ahmedabad man's romantic bike ride with his girlfriend, captured in open violation of traffic rules, led to legal action by the police. The video, shared by Ahmedabad Police, showed the couple engaging in public displays of affection while riding on Nikol Ring Road. The police promptly detained the bike rider and his companion, emphasizing the consequences of their viral stunt.

