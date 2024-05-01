Advertisement
Viral Video AI: Katrina Kaif Speaks Fluent French, Internet Reacts To Advanced AI Deep Fakes

May 01, 2024
An AI-generated video featuring Katrina Kaif speaking fluent French has gone viral. While some fans are concerned about the ramifications of deep fakes, others are impressed. The video was shot in 2019 at Bina Kak's book launch in Mumbai, where Salman Khan and Katrina were in present. The video was shared on an Instagram fan the page, which clarified that although the voiceover is artificial intelligence (AI) created, the speaking is human.

