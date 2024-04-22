Advertisement
Viral Video: Air India Faces Criticism Following Musician's Video Exposing Luggage Mishandling By Crew

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
In a recent Instagram post shared by 'Ishwar Dwivedi', a troubling incident of luggage mishandling by Air India's crew has stirred up emotions online. While some are expressing disappointment towards the airline's management, others are empathizing with the contract-based crew members involved. The post's caption, "@airindia @ratantata," has become a focal point for discussions, reflecting the diverse perspectives and concerns of netizens.

