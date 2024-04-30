Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Spotted At ISL Semi-Final - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Online buzz has been created by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's ISL Semi-Final involvement, especially since Kapoor's team won. The photo of the famous couple celebrating the victorious team has drawn interest from both sports fans and aficionados. Let's analyze how they look and the hype within the game in more detail.

All Videos

Viral Video Of Son's Tribute To Mom's First Break In 60 Years Age - Watch
Play Icon00:26
Viral Video Of Son's Tribute To Mom's First Break In 60 Years Age - Watch
Noida Viral Video: Clash Between Security Guards And Residents, Netizens React
Play Icon00:26
Noida Viral Video: Clash Between Security Guards And Residents, Netizens React
Watch: Malaika Arora Shares Her Full Yoga Session, Reveals Secret To A Fit Body
Play Icon00:26
Watch: Malaika Arora Shares Her Full Yoga Session, Reveals Secret To A Fit Body
Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Sourav Ganguly With A Hug - Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:35
Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Sourav Ganguly With A Hug - Video Goes Viral
Airport Bomb Threat Breaking News: Around 30 airports receives bomb threat via E- Mail
Play Icon02:24
Airport Bomb Threat Breaking News: Around 30 airports receives bomb threat via E- Mail

Trending Videos

Viral Video Of Son's Tribute To Mom's First Break In 60 Years Age - Watch
play icon0:26
Viral Video Of Son's Tribute To Mom's First Break In 60 Years Age - Watch
Noida Viral Video: Clash Between Security Guards And Residents, Netizens React
play icon0:26
Noida Viral Video: Clash Between Security Guards And Residents, Netizens React
Watch: Malaika Arora Shares Her Full Yoga Session, Reveals Secret To A Fit Body
play icon0:26
Watch: Malaika Arora Shares Her Full Yoga Session, Reveals Secret To A Fit Body
Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Sourav Ganguly With A Hug - Video Goes Viral
play icon0:35
Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Sourav Ganguly With A Hug - Video Goes Viral
Airport Bomb Threat Breaking News: Around 30 airports receives bomb threat via E- Mail
play icon2:24
Airport Bomb Threat Breaking News: Around 30 airports receives bomb threat via E- Mail