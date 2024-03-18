NewsVideos
VIRAL VIDEO: American Chef's Delicious Samosas Wins Internet's Heart

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
WATCH SAMOSA VIRAL VIDEO: After suggestions from his Instagram followers, chef Newton Nguyen, a Vietnamese-American, decided to make samosas. His cooking video quickly went viral, accumulating over 10 million views. Samosa enthusiasts were left impressed by the perfectly delicious appearance of the snack in the video.

