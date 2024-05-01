Advertisement
Viral Video: Anand Mahindra Impressed By Little Girl's Polite Gesture While Crossing Road

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 01, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
Follow Us
Anand Mahindra frequently posts interesting details on social media, and one of his most recent post featured a heartwarming video. In it, a young girl crosses a busy road and impresses him with her courteousness. The youngster is pushing a man in a wheelchair, and as they go, she stops every few feet to express gratitude to the drivers of the cars for their patience at the traffic light. Mahindra voiced his admiration for what she's done and his hope that humans will see more acts of understanding similar to hers.

