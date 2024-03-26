Advertisement
Viral Video: Argument Ensues Between Filmmaker Rohan Jain And Girl's Family Over Water Balloon Issue

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Viral Video: An argument broke out during a Holi celebration between filmmaker Rohan Jain and a girl's family, allegedly due to water balloon throwing. Tensions escalated, causing disruption amidst the festivities. (Video shared by @Gharkekalesh on Twitter)

