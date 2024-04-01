Advertisement
Viral Video: Arm Wrestling Mishap Raises Risk Of Serious Injuries

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
A Viral video, shared by @Gharkekalesh on Twitter, showing an arm wrestling mishap emphasizes the risk of serious injuries associated with such activities. The incident has sparked discussions about the need for caution and safety measures during arm wrestling matches.

