VIRAL VIDEO: Attempted Post Office Robbery Caught on Camera, Culprit Uses Spoon

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
In an unexpected event, a man named Jelanie Scott tried to rob the Hyson Green Post Office in Nottingham, England, using a big spoon. The incident occurred at 11:45 am on Saturday, February 10. Foiled by a quick-thinking worker who activated a smoke mechanism, Scott fled the scene.

