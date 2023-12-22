trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701716
VIRAL VIDEO : Auto Driver Applauds UPI as a Game-Changer, Citing Improved Expense Planning

|Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
In a recently viral video, an auto rickshaw driver shares how UPI has transformed his life. Recorded by dentist and educator Gautam Govitrikar, the driver expresses gratitude for UPI, describing it as a "life-changing" facility. He attributes a steady bank balance, improved monthly expense planning, and increased earnings to the convenience of cashless payments, as passengers prefer his services over others.

