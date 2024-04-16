Advertisement
Viral Video: Barking Dogs Take Leisurely Stroll On Baghdad Airport Tarmac

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
A video of barking dogs leisurely strolling through the tarmac of Baghdad Airport has gone viral, capturing the attention of viewers worldwide. The unexpected sight has sparked intrigue and amusement, prompting speculation about how the dogs ended up in such an unusual location. Stay tuned for updates as this viral sensation continues to unfold online.

