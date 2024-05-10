Advertisement
Viral Video: Bengaluru Driver's Touching Act Of Decorating Autorickshaw For Daughter's Birthday Touches Internet Hearts

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 10, 2024, 02:18 PM IST
A heartwarming moment captured in Bengaluru: an autorickshaw driver adorns his vehicle to celebrate his daughter's birthday, melting hearts online. Shared by @SumedhaUppal on X, the viral video showcases the driver's touching gesture, highlighting the precious bond between father and daughter. With a pink balloon accenting the scene, the clip resonates with netizens, symbolizing the beauty of family love amidst the bustling city life.

