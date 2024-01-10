trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708126
VIRAL VIDEO : Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav's Throwback Travel Vlog in Rajgir Takes Internet by Storm

|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav's travel vlog is making waves as an old video resurfaces, showcasing his exploration of Rajgir. The 35-year-old minister, known for his active YouTube presence with over 1,60,000 subscribers on his channel Lalu Rabri Vlog (LR Vlog), takes viewers on a nature safari in Rajgir, Nalanda district. The video captures moments of his visit to the battleground of Jarasandh and his experience on the impressive 200-foot-high, 85-foot-long Glass Bridge in the Nature Safari, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains.

