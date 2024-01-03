trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705641
"VIRAL VIDEO: Chaotic Scene Unfolds as Hotel Staff and Customers Clash Over Cold Biryani

Jan 03, 2024
A dramatic altercation over serving cold biryani at a local hotel took a chaotic turn, leading to a viral video capturing the intense confrontation. Tempers flared as hotel staff and customers clashed, resulting in the shocking sight of pelted sticks and thrown chairs. The video, now widely shared on social media, showcases the escalating tensions in this unexpected clash over a culinary disappointment. Watch the viral video to witness the dramatic scene that unfolded during what should have been a routine dining experience

