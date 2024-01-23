trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712873
VIRAL VIDEO : Chinese and Indian Troops Allegedly Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' at Line of Actual Control

|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
An undated video depicting Chinese and Indian troops chanting the Hindu slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' at the Line of Actual Control has surfaced, gaining widespread attention. The authenticity of the video remains unverified. This footage emerged on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

