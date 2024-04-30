Advertisement
Viral Video: Chocolate Cheese Vada Pav - Is It Amazing Or A Dish-Destroying Experiment ?

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
In this viral clip, a vendor shows off a creative take on the classic vada pav. She starts by frying biscuits over crispy after dipping them in a batter composed of gram flour. She then takes a soft pao bun, covers it with chocolate syrup, and for added crunch, tops it with a layer of grated cheese and crushed biscuits. She toasts the bun after stuffing it with the crispy biscuit vada and garnishes it using more chopped cheese, chocolate syrup, white and brown chocolate chips, and a decorative wafer stick. @foodpandits posted the video to Instagram alongside the address of the take place written form, "Main market 57, Indore, Madhya Pradesh."

