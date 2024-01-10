trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708403
VIRAL VIDEO: Controversy Stirs as Parents Push Kids to Pose with Roadside Alligator; Public Outcry Ensues

Jan 10, 2024
A video depicting parents urging their children to take pictures beside an alligator has ignited anger among viewers. The footage showcases adults encouraging the kids to stand dangerously close to the reptile, which is lying with its mouth open on the side of a road. The video has sparked widespread criticism for putting the children and others in potential danger for the sake of a photo opportunity.

