Viral Video: Crew-Passenger Clash On Delhi-Munich-Toronto Flights Sparks Controversy

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 09, 2024, 09:22 AM IST
An intense altercation between a passenger and crew on a Delhi-Munich-Toronto flight is captured in a viral video, sparking a flurry of online responses. The heated argument broke out in midair and caused delays for the flight. Social media platforms were overrun with comments from online users shocked and alarmed by the situation. The video's quick virality demonstrates how digital connectivity may raise awareness of in-flight incidents. As the conversation heats up, concerns about crew professionalism and passenger safety surface, sparking demands for duty and openness. The video, which was shared by @Gharkekaklesh, got 146K views on Twitter, which contributed to expand the topic. To experience the entire context, watch this viral video.

