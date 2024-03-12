NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Dangerous Aftermath Of Electric Bike Battery Blast In Surat House, Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Watch a widely shared video capturing the aftermath of an electric bike's battery blast in a Surat house. The footage shows the resident recording the incident as smoke fills the room.

All Videos

Watch: PM Modi Visits Pokhran Field Firing Range In Rajasthan
Play Icon00:40
Watch: PM Modi Visits Pokhran Field Firing Range In Rajasthan
Rajasthan: IAF's Tejas Aircraft Crashes Near Jaisalmer, Pilot Ejects Safely
Play Icon00:25
Rajasthan: IAF's Tejas Aircraft Crashes Near Jaisalmer, Pilot Ejects Safely
VIRAL VIDEO: Elvish Yadav Meets Maxtern's Parents, Closing Controversy, Watch
Play Icon00:46
VIRAL VIDEO: Elvish Yadav Meets Maxtern's Parents, Closing Controversy, Watch
Haryana New CM Nayab Singh Oath Ceremony: Nayab Saini to be new Haryana chief minister
Play Icon08:36
Haryana New CM Nayab Singh Oath Ceremony: Nayab Saini to be new Haryana chief minister
'It was a selfish alliance, broken for selfish reasons', says former Haryana CM Bhupendra Hooda
Play Icon04:26
'It was a selfish alliance, broken for selfish reasons', says former Haryana CM Bhupendra Hooda

Trending Videos

Watch: PM Modi Visits Pokhran Field Firing Range In Rajasthan
play icon0:40
Watch: PM Modi Visits Pokhran Field Firing Range In Rajasthan
Rajasthan: IAF's Tejas Aircraft Crashes Near Jaisalmer, Pilot Ejects Safely
play icon0:25
Rajasthan: IAF's Tejas Aircraft Crashes Near Jaisalmer, Pilot Ejects Safely
VIRAL VIDEO: Elvish Yadav Meets Maxtern's Parents, Closing Controversy, Watch
play icon0:46
VIRAL VIDEO: Elvish Yadav Meets Maxtern's Parents, Closing Controversy, Watch
Haryana New CM Nayab Singh Oath Ceremony: Nayab Saini to be new Haryana chief minister
play icon8:36
Haryana New CM Nayab Singh Oath Ceremony: Nayab Saini to be new Haryana chief minister
'It was a selfish alliance, broken for selfish reasons', says former Haryana CM Bhupendra Hooda
play icon4:26
'It was a selfish alliance, broken for selfish reasons', says former Haryana CM Bhupendra Hooda