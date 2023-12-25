trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702542
VIRAL VIDEO : Disgusting Revelation: Vlogger Exposes Revdis Production Inside a Factory, Stirring Outrage Among Foodies

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Check out this video on how they make Revdi—it's kind of surprising. They're not using gloves or being very clean. They stretch the sugar syrup, cut it into pieces, add sesame seeds, and even step on it.Later in the video, you'll see another guy toasting sesame seeds and putting them on the sugar discs. Towards the end, someone flattens them by standing on a small round plate.

