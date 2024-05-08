Advertisement
Viral Video: Dolphin Spotted Off Mumbai Coast; Netizens Impressed

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 08, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
When dolphins are noticed, it is an unusual and spectacular scene that draws the attention of all. On social media, a newest picture of a dolphin off the shores of Mumbai became viral. The dolphin can be clearly seen in the video smoothly jumping into and out of the water. The footage, which was posted on X (before that Twitter) by account Zoru Bhatena, shows that the dolphin was seen close to Carter Road in Bandra. Viewers are in awe and surprise at this incredible interaction with nature, which highlights the magnificence of the marine creatures near Mumbai's coast.

