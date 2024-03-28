Advertisement
Viral Video: Dramatic CCTV Footage Reveals Swift Justice For Train Chain Snatcher

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Watch: Recently, shocking CCTV footage surfaced, capturing a man's attempt to snatch a chain from a woman on a moving train. Shared on X', the video serves as a stark reminder to remain vigilant while traveling. Witness the moment as the man strategically positions himself near the door, aiming to grab the chain, only to be met with swift justice in this gripping portrayal of instant karma.

