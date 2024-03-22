Advertisement
Viral Video: Driver Of E-Rickshaw With 'Quit Drugs Ad' Injects Drug On Roadside

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
The video, shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by user 'EktaUnion,' features a concerning observation regarding drug addiction among e-rickshaw drivers on the streets of Delhi. The caption, "Many drug addicts are driving e-rickshaws on Delhi's roads!" underscores the gravity of the situation

