Viral Video: Elderly Man's Sweet Gesture On Flight Will Melt Your Heart

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 02, 2024, 02:11 PM IST
In the viral clip, an elderly man is seen helping a woman with her toddler on a flight. He takes the child to meet the pilots and later carries him around the plane to give the mother a break. The woman, overwhelmed with gratitude, describes the man's kindness as angelic. The heartening video was shared on Instagram by user @zephanarnia, who noted that the gesture occurred mid-flight.

