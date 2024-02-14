trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721148
VIRAL VIDEO: Exposes Disturbing Animal Abuse at Thane Pet Clinic, Staffers Caught Punching and Kicking Dog

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Two individuals have been apprehended after a video of them assaulting a dog at Thane's Vetic Pet Clinic went viral. The incident, which occurred at the clinic located in R Mall, prompted a police complaint filed on Tuesday. Known for specializing in the grooming and care of pet animals, the clinic is now facing scrutiny in the wake of this distressing case of animal abuse.

