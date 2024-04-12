Advertisement
Viral Video: 'Fauda' Actor Tsahi Halevi Sings Iconic DDLJ Song, Captivates Audience

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Watch as Tsahi Halevi delivers a heartfelt rendition of 'Tujhe Dekha Toh' from DDLJ, stirring emotions among fans. The comment section is flooded with praise, with one user describing it as "fantastic." Video Source: ANI

