trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719701
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Girl Jumps From Moving Train, Netizens Express Concern Over Lack Of Intervention

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Follow Us
A distressing incident unfolded as a girl jumped out of a moving train, landing face-first on the tracks. The video quickly went viral, prompting widespread concern. Viewers expressed criticism towards the cameraperson for not intervening to prevent the woman from making what appeared to be thoughtless decisions. The incident raises questions about the role of bystanders in ensuring safety during critical moments

All Videos

Zee News Reporter reached inside burnt police station
Play Icon01:55
Zee News Reporter reached inside burnt police station
RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary on Rumors of Joining NDA: Praises PM Modi's Decision
Play Icon00:37
RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary on Rumors of Joining NDA: Praises PM Modi's Decision
CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh, Emphasizes Farmer Leader's Legacy
Play Icon01:20
CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh, Emphasizes Farmer Leader's Legacy
Assault in Kurnool Court: Man Attacked in Connection to Check Bounce Case
Play Icon00:50
Assault in Kurnool Court: Man Attacked in Connection to Check Bounce Case
Big announcement from Government of India regarding Bharat Ratna Award
Play Icon03:44
Big announcement from Government of India regarding Bharat Ratna Award

Trending Videos

Zee News Reporter reached inside burnt police station
play icon1:55
Zee News Reporter reached inside burnt police station
RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary on Rumors of Joining NDA: Praises PM Modi's Decision
play icon0:37
RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary on Rumors of Joining NDA: Praises PM Modi's Decision
CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh, Emphasizes Farmer Leader's Legacy
play icon1:20
CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh, Emphasizes Farmer Leader's Legacy
Assault in Kurnool Court: Man Attacked in Connection to Check Bounce Case
play icon0:50
Assault in Kurnool Court: Man Attacked in Connection to Check Bounce Case
Big announcement from Government of India regarding Bharat Ratna Award
play icon3:44
Big announcement from Government of India regarding Bharat Ratna Award