VIRAL VIDEO: Hilarious Passenger Reactions as Alaska Airlines Flight Experiences Mid-Air Door Plug Mishap

|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Alaska Airlines Viral Video: Echoing scenes from the thriller film 'Final Destination,' an unsettling real-life incident occurred as a flight carrying 174 passengers experienced a mid-air door plug loss. Panic ensued as the aircraft descended for an emergency landing in Oregon, with passengers wearing oxygen masks. Fortunately, the plane landed safely, and the incident, although harrowing, may have been less severe due to the compromised cabin pressure at the relatively lower altitude

