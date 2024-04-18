Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Hunters Discover Snake In Pot of Gold, Shocking Netizens

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Join the online debate sparked by a viral clip showcasing the excavation of a treasure by daring hunters. While some viewers cry foul, alleging the video's fakery, others are left in disbelief at the unexpected appearance of a snake among the gold. Watch as the treasure hunters employ a tractor and robust iron chains in their quest, adding to the intrigue surrounding their daring endeavor.

All Videos

Viral Video: Woman Wearing Bikini Rides Crowded Delhi Bus, Evoking Varied Passenger Reactions
Play Icon00:15
Viral Video: Woman Wearing Bikini Rides Crowded Delhi Bus, Evoking Varied Passenger Reactions
California High School Student's Classroom Slap of Female Teacher Goes Viral
Play Icon00:36
California High School Student's Classroom Slap of Female Teacher Goes Viral
Viral Video: Cat's Survival Struggle Chronicles Dramatic Dubai Flood Drama
Play Icon00:25
Viral Video: Cat's Survival Struggle Chronicles Dramatic Dubai Flood Drama
Viral Video Captures Dubai's Surreal Green Sky Storm
Play Icon00:22
Viral Video Captures Dubai's Surreal Green Sky Storm
Today's Astrology: Know the glory of Kamada Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:34
Today's Astrology: Know the glory of Kamada Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Woman Wearing Bikini Rides Crowded Delhi Bus, Evoking Varied Passenger Reactions
play icon0:15
Viral Video: Woman Wearing Bikini Rides Crowded Delhi Bus, Evoking Varied Passenger Reactions
California High School Student's Classroom Slap of Female Teacher Goes Viral
play icon0:36
California High School Student's Classroom Slap of Female Teacher Goes Viral
Viral Video: Cat's Survival Struggle Chronicles Dramatic Dubai Flood Drama
play icon0:25
Viral Video: Cat's Survival Struggle Chronicles Dramatic Dubai Flood Drama
Viral Video Captures Dubai's Surreal Green Sky Storm
play icon0:22
Viral Video Captures Dubai's Surreal Green Sky Storm
Today's Astrology: Know the glory of Kamada Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:34
Today's Astrology: Know the glory of Kamada Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin