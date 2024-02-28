trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725767
VIRAL VIDEO: Indian YouTuber Unveils Alleged 'Scam' By Ola Driver, Sparks Widespread Reaction

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Famous Youtuber Anisha Dixit recently shared an intriguing tale on Instagram Reel, recounting her encounter with an Ola driver who, as she described it, "cried repeatedly" during their taxi ride. Dixit expressed uncertainty about whether the driver was genuinely distressed or attempting to scam people like her with his actions. This VIRAL VIDEO has ignited varied reactions across platforms. Stay tuned for more insights into this unfolding situation.

