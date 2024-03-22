Advertisement
Viral Video: Indians, Pakistanis, And Dunkis Walking to Mexico-Texas Border - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Watch Viral Video: A video has surfaced, reminiscent of Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Recent film ‘Dunki,’ exposing an illegal route to pursue the NRI dream. The Viral Video shows two young Indians casually walking towards the Mexico border, highlighting the disparity with those struggling to obtain H1B visas or green cards, facing wait times exceeding 100 years.

