Viral Video: Indulge In Caviar Love With This Simple Pomegranate Recipe

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 07, 2024, 03:29 PM IST
Caviar, a fancy treat made from fish eggs, is loved for its rich taste but can be pricey. Yet, chefs are getting creative with fruit caviar, offering a seafood-free option. Recently, a chef wowed the internet with pomegranate caviar in a viral Instagram video. Using special liquids, he carefully made tiny red pearls. The chef shared details in the caption, inviting food lovers to try this modern twist. With its fun pop and unique texture, pomegranate caviar is a tasty surprise for anyone looking for something new. The chef walks viewers through the process of making this fruity caviar in a widely shared viral video on Instagram. The cook carefully shapes tiny droplets of the pomegranate liquid using a mixture of alginate and calcium solutions to produce vivid red pearls. It's a captivating sight to witness.

