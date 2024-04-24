Advertisement
Viral Video: Jilumol Mariet Thomas Earns Driving License, Internet Applauds Her Dedication

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
There's a viral video going around that shows something truly inspiring: Jilumol Mariet Thomas, the first Asian woman without arms, getting her driving license. People all over the internet are applauding her dedication. This amazing video shows how determined and strong she is, and it's touching hearts worldwide. Her achievement is a big moment for diversity and empowerment, showing everyone that no matter what obstacles you face, you can still chase your dreams. Video Source: Instagram

