Viral Video: 'Justice For Dosa' - Chocolate Banana Culinary Twist" - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
New viral video alert from @thegreatindianfoodie on Instagram: "Justice For Dosa." This unique dish mixes chocolate and banana with the traditional Indian dosa, stirring excitement and curiosity. Will it satisfy dosa lovers or push culinary boundaries too far? ,Watch this Viral Video

