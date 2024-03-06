NewsVideos
VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala India's First AI Teacher Robot, Students Reactions Take The Internet By Storm

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Kerala introduces IRIS, India's first AI Teacher Robot. A viral video captures the mesmerized reactions of students as they interact with this innovative educational technology. Watch as IRIS leaves an indelible impression on both education and technology enthusiasts alike.

