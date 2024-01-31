trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716071
VIRAL VIDEO: Ladakh Shepherds Brave Standoff with Chinese Soldiers, Earns Global Respect and Support

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
A video of the exchange between local shepherds and Chinese soldiers on January 2 has gone viral on social media, winning hearts from all corners of the nation. According to reports, the shepherds had stopped grazing in the land after the Galwan Valley clash in 2020, but resumed their activities as it was essential for local nomads.

