Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Lion And Zookeeper Lock In Tug Of War Battle, Sparks Online

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A Viral video showing a tug of war between a lion and a zookeeper has sparked online discussions and admiration. Posted on Instagram by @jayprehistoricpets, zookeeper Jay Brewer challenges the lion in the spirited contest. Users praised Brewer's courage, and the post has garnered over three lakh views and nearly 15,000 likes within a day.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Robot Dog Plays With Stray Dog At IIT Kanpur, Internet Wows
Play Icon00:41
VIRAL VIDEO: Robot Dog Plays With Stray Dog At IIT Kanpur, Internet Wows
Pappu Yadav Merges Jan Adhikar Party With Congress In Delhi
Play Icon03:52
Pappu Yadav Merges Jan Adhikar Party With Congress In Delhi
Akhilesh Yadav Comments On Budaun Double Murder Case
Play Icon00:41
Akhilesh Yadav Comments On Budaun Double Murder Case
Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav joins Congress In Delhi
Play Icon00:51
 Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav joins Congress In Delhi
VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala Auto Driver Wows UK Tourist With His Impressive English Skills
Play Icon00:55
VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala Auto Driver Wows UK Tourist With His Impressive English Skills

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Robot Dog Plays With Stray Dog At IIT Kanpur, Internet Wows
play icon0:41
VIRAL VIDEO: Robot Dog Plays With Stray Dog At IIT Kanpur, Internet Wows
Pappu Yadav Merges Jan Adhikar Party With Congress In Delhi
play icon3:52
Pappu Yadav Merges Jan Adhikar Party With Congress In Delhi
Akhilesh Yadav Comments On Budaun Double Murder Case
play icon0:41
Akhilesh Yadav Comments On Budaun Double Murder Case
Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav joins Congress In Delhi
play icon0:51
Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav joins Congress In Delhi
VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala Auto Driver Wows UK Tourist With His Impressive English Skills
play icon0:55
VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala Auto Driver Wows UK Tourist With His Impressive English Skills