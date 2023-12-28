trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703618
VIRAL VIDEO : Lion Cub Spotted Casually Sitting in a Car's Backseat in Pakistan

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
A video circulating on social media has sparked widespread astonishment, featuring a lion cub comfortably seated in the back of a car with its head protruding from the window. Originating from Pakistan, the clip has garnered significant attention, prompting numerous comments expressing concern about the ethics of capturing a wild animal in this manner.

