trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708321
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Little Kid Drives Thar in Bengaluru Traffic, Sparks Anger among Onlookers

|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Follow Us
A viral video from Bengaluru captures a shocking scene as a little kid is seen driving a Thar on a busy road, eliciting anger from onlookers. The controversial footage has sparked discussions and concerns about child safety and road regulations.

All Videos

PM Modi Addresses Gujarat Vibrant Summit 2024
Play Icon21:29
PM Modi Addresses Gujarat Vibrant Summit 2024
Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao and Son Share a Musical Moment at Ira Khan's Sangeet Night with 'Phoolon Ka Taron Ka
Play Icon0:48
Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao and Son Share a Musical Moment at Ira Khan's Sangeet Night with 'Phoolon Ka Taron Ka
VIRAL VIDEO: Vande Bharat Express Takes Center Stage in Cinematic Glory
Play Icon0:24
VIRAL VIDEO: Vande Bharat Express Takes Center Stage in Cinematic Glory
Watch TOP 25 News of the day in nonstop manner
Play Icon3:34
Watch TOP 25 News of the day in nonstop manner
Prithviraj Chavan makes huge remark on Maharashtra MLAs Disqualification
Play Icon3:3
Prithviraj Chavan makes huge remark on Maharashtra MLAs Disqualification

Trending Videos

PM Modi Addresses Gujarat Vibrant Summit 2024
play icon21:29
PM Modi Addresses Gujarat Vibrant Summit 2024
Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao and Son Share a Musical Moment at Ira Khan's Sangeet Night with 'Phoolon Ka Taron Ka
play icon0:48
Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao and Son Share a Musical Moment at Ira Khan's Sangeet Night with 'Phoolon Ka Taron Ka
VIRAL VIDEO: Vande Bharat Express Takes Center Stage in Cinematic Glory
play icon0:24
VIRAL VIDEO: Vande Bharat Express Takes Center Stage in Cinematic Glory
Watch TOP 25 News of the day in nonstop manner
play icon3:34
Watch TOP 25 News of the day in nonstop manner
Prithviraj Chavan makes huge remark on Maharashtra MLAs Disqualification
play icon3:3
Prithviraj Chavan makes huge remark on Maharashtra MLAs Disqualification