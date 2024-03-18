NewsVideos
VIRAL VIDEO: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp's Sharp Response To Reporter After FA Cup Loss

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Jurgen Klopp got upset and scolded a reporter after his team lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, March 17. The video of this moment quickly spread online and caught a lot of people's attention.

