Viral Video: Lucknow Intense Cat Fight Breaks Out On Streets - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Watch Viral Video Lucknow: This video, shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by user 'Shahzadkh007,' shows a heated incident unfolding on the streets of Lucknow. In the caption, "Watch girls fighting in Lucknow streets. See how people aren't afraid of police," the footage captures a bold confrontation, raising concerns about law enforcement in the area.

