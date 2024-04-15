Advertisement
Viral Video: Lucknow Woman Takes Action, Grabs Man's Collar After Small Incident

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
A woman's video gains traction on social media as she is seen threatening and attempting to forcibly drag a man by his collar following a vehicle collision in Lucknow. The woman, whose car was hit by the man's vehicle, warns him of legal action and a police case. The incident unfolds under the jurisdiction of the Aliganj police station area in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

