VIRAL VIDEO :"Malaika Arora Steps in as Security and Fan Face Off"

|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
A tense moment unfolded as Malaika Arora's security and an eager fan nearly clashed. The actress swiftly stepped in to de-escalate the situation, demonstrating her poise and quick action in managing the encounter.
Watch Top 50 news of the Day | 12 December 2023
Watch Top 50 news of the Day | 12 December 2023
Railway Alert: Ticketless Passengers Fill AC Coach Seats
Railway Alert: Ticketless Passengers Fill AC Coach Seats
Rajasthan new CM Face: 'I am not in the race for CM...', says Kirodi Lal Meena
Rajasthan new CM Face: 'I am not in the race for CM...', says Kirodi Lal Meena
Groom Surprise Serenade to Bride's Father on Honey Singh's 'Love Dose' track
Groom Surprise Serenade to Bride's Father on Honey Singh's 'Love Dose' track
'Would Prefer To Die Intead Of Asking For Favours': Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Big Statement On Possible Centre Post
'Would Prefer To Die Intead Of Asking For Favours': Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Big Statement On Possible Centre Post

