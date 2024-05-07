Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747380
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Man Catches Alligators Barehanded To Protect Public Safety; Netizens Call It 'Dangerous'

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 07, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Videos have gone viral on the internet showing a fearless man trapping alligators with just his hands. His brave mission is to clear public spaces of these predators so that locals can live in safety. He lives in Florida. His daring handling of these venomous reptiles has captured the attention of internet users, inspiring both admiration and apprehension. After being posted online by @nexta_tv, the video has received 91K views and numerous comments describing it as horrifying and dangerous.

All Videos

Brave Or Foolish? Man's Close Encounter With Giant Anaconda Goes Viral
Play Icon00:48
Brave Or Foolish? Man's Close Encounter With Giant Anaconda Goes Viral
Greater Noida Viral Video: Men In BMW Chase Family’s Car; Dash Cam Footage Goes Viral
Play Icon02:54
Greater Noida Viral Video: Men In BMW Chase Family’s Car; Dash Cam Footage Goes Viral
Canara Bank Officers Bully Employees In Viral Video, Using Derogatory Language 'Bhaad Mein Jaye Family'
Play Icon00:58
Canara Bank Officers Bully Employees In Viral Video, Using Derogatory Language 'Bhaad Mein Jaye Family'
PM Modi Reacts To His Viral Dancing Video: I Also Enjoyed Seeing Myself Dance - Watch
Play Icon00:45
PM Modi Reacts To His Viral Dancing Video: I Also Enjoyed Seeing Myself Dance - Watch
Encounter underway with terrorists in Kulgam
Play Icon00:46
Encounter underway with terrorists in Kulgam

Trending Videos

Brave Or Foolish? Man's Close Encounter With Giant Anaconda Goes Viral
play icon0:48
Brave Or Foolish? Man's Close Encounter With Giant Anaconda Goes Viral
Greater Noida Viral Video: Men In BMW Chase Family’s Car; Dash Cam Footage Goes Viral
play icon2:54
Greater Noida Viral Video: Men In BMW Chase Family’s Car; Dash Cam Footage Goes Viral
Canara Bank Officers Bully Employees In Viral Video, Using Derogatory Language 'Bhaad Mein Jaye Family'
play icon0:58
Canara Bank Officers Bully Employees In Viral Video, Using Derogatory Language 'Bhaad Mein Jaye Family'
PM Modi Reacts To His Viral Dancing Video: I Also Enjoyed Seeing Myself Dance - Watch
play icon0:45
PM Modi Reacts To His Viral Dancing Video: I Also Enjoyed Seeing Myself Dance - Watch
Encounter underway with terrorists in Kulgam
play icon0:46
Encounter underway with terrorists in Kulgam