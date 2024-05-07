Advertisement
Viral Video: Man Chases UK Police Officer With Chainsaw, Shocking Footage Captivates Online Audiences

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 07, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Check out this well-known video: A British man was reportedly caught on Monday, May 6, after he allegedly chased police officers with a chainsaw, according to The Metro. Around 1:00 pm, news of the incident spread, leading to Glasgow Road in Paisley being placed under lockdown. Footage from social media showed a man with a chainsaw, and witnesses reported seeing a black car and a police car collide before the fight started. A dozen or more police officers arrived on the scene. A 27-year-old male was taken into custody by Police Scotland as a result of the "disturbance involving a weapon." The route remained closed while investigators looked into the event.

