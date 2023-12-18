trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700150
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Dancing to 'Gulabi Sharara' Inside Packed Train Sparks Netizen Reactions

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Viral Video in Delhi Metro as a man takes the dance floor to the tunes of 'Gulabi Sharara.' The viral video captures the spirited moment inside the crowded train, eliciting a range of reactions from netizens.

