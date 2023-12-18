trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700165
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Dragged on Minibus in Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur - Police Launch Investigation

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
A disturbing incident unfolded in Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area as a man was dragged on a minibus last night. Authorities have initiated a police probe to investigate the circumstances surrounding this alarming event. Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.

