VIRAL VIDEO: Man Takes Phone Balancing to New Heights While Riding Bike with Feet

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
This jaw-dropping viral video on Instagram captures a man pushing the limits on a busy road, dangerously navigating his bike with his legs while casually using his mobile phone. The heart-stopping stunt raises eyebrows as it puts not only his life but also the lives of others at risk.

