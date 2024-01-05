trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706346
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : Man with Three Unleashed Dogs Attacks Woman and Her Leashed Pet

|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Follow Us
the principles of 'Logic' and 'Common Reasoning' were abandoned when a man launched an unprovoked attack on a woman, despite being in the wrong. The incident unfolded as the woman, accompanied by her leashed pet dog, was peacefully walking when three unleashed dogs aggressively charged at them. Rather than taking responsibility and controlling his pets, the owner, identified as the aggressor, shockingly chose to assault the woman. The perplexing incident was captured on video and swiftly circulated on the internet, leaving viewers bewildered by the illogical and senseless nature of the attack.

All Videos

Cargo ship hijacked off Somalia Coast with 15 Indians aboard
Play Icon1:37
Cargo ship hijacked off Somalia Coast with 15 Indians aboard
About the very beneficial worship of Ganapati-Lakshmi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon3:37
About the very beneficial worship of Ganapati-Lakshmi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Halal Certificate Breaking: Biggest news on Halal Certificate
Play Icon3:34
Halal Certificate Breaking: Biggest news on Halal Certificate
Kolkata Bomb Blast Breaking: Bomb threat received in Kolkata's museum
Play Icon2:10
Kolkata Bomb Blast Breaking: Bomb threat received in Kolkata's museum
UP Bulldozer Action: Bulldozer fired on Mukhtar's close relatives before Friday prayers
Play Icon9:51
UP Bulldozer Action: Bulldozer fired on Mukhtar's close relatives before Friday prayers

Trending Videos

Cargo ship hijacked off Somalia Coast with 15 Indians aboard
play icon1:37
Cargo ship hijacked off Somalia Coast with 15 Indians aboard
About the very beneficial worship of Ganapati-Lakshmi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon3:37
About the very beneficial worship of Ganapati-Lakshmi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Halal Certificate Breaking: Biggest news on Halal Certificate
play icon3:34
Halal Certificate Breaking: Biggest news on Halal Certificate
Kolkata Bomb Blast Breaking: Bomb threat received in Kolkata's museum
play icon2:10
Kolkata Bomb Blast Breaking: Bomb threat received in Kolkata's museum
UP Bulldozer Action: Bulldozer fired on Mukhtar's close relatives before Friday prayers
play icon9:51
UP Bulldozer Action: Bulldozer fired on Mukhtar's close relatives before Friday prayers